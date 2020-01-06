Paul George hits the shot of the year with an incredible, over-the-backboard floater

The Los Angeles Clippers knew Paul George would hit plenty of shots for them this season, but they probably didn’t expect this.

George delivered the shot of the year with an incredible, over-the-backboard floater during Sunday’s game against the New York Knicks. The play occurred with 9:28 to go in the third quarter.

As George is driving to the basket, he gets fouled by New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett. The foul alters George’s momentum, taking him behind the rim and out of bounds. In a desperate attempt to make something happen, George floats a shot over the backboard hoping it goes in.

It does, and Clippers fans erupt in cheers realizing what they just saw.

While the shot was incredible, the play ended on a disappointing note. The 29-year-old George actually missed the free throw, losing out on the 3-point play.

The free-throw miss didn’t impact the final score, as the Clippers won the game 135-132. George scored 32 points during the contest, and none were more impressive than his over-the-backboard shot.

