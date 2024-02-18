Patty Tavatanakit wins first title in three years at 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Her three-year wait is over.

Patty Tavatanakit shot a final-round 65 on Sunday to win the 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International for her first individual victory since she won the 2021 Chevron Championship. She routed the field at Riyadh Golf Club, winning by seven shots.

Tavatanakit was part of the winning Team Thailand at the 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, where each team had four players but Sunday marks her first individual title since winning at Mission Hills Country Club, which closed the chapter on the long-standing women’s major in the California desert.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve played this good,” Tavatanakit said. “It’s very emotional, I’m very emotional right now with how I have overcome that and looking back it was just one day at a time, keep working hard.”

Those emotions showed on the 18th hole after she putted out.

Patty T is back! 🇹🇭 Just look what it means to Patty Tavatanakit who returns to the winner’s circle in style at Riyadh Golf Club 🏆#RaiseOurGame | #GolfAndMore pic.twitter.com/ur21yJ9lMX — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) February 18, 2024

Esther Henseleit finished shot a 69 to earn solo second. Minami Katsu and Charley Hull tied for third.

Backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the Aramco event has a purse of $5 million, which is the same as the men’s Saudi International.

In addition to this event, the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule also features the Aramco Team Series, comprised of five events staged across the globe. The LET’s Saudi-backed events remain controversial given the wide-ranging human rights abuses Saudi Arabia has been accused of, especially toward women.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek