Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne comments on potential trade buzz

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is prepared for anything ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

He came to New England as a free agent in 2021 and quickly developed a rapport with quarterback Mac Jones. Now, he is a valuable piece for a team that may be on the verge of a rebuild.

The wide receiver currently leads all Patriots receivers with 20 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns on the season. He is coming off his best game of the year on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. He recorded 10 catches for 89 yards.

Bourne is prepared for anything, even with his increased production, as reported by WEEI’s Mike Kadlick.

“Definitely will be in my mind,” Bourne said. “[I’ll] just be ready for whatever. I want to be here. I love to be here but if there are other plans, then it is what it is.”

Training away Bourne would certainly be a shakeup for the Patriots offense. It makes sense to trade him while his value is still high. However, he has been one of the more consistent weapons in the New England passing game over the years.

A trade would be a high-stakes move for the Patriots.

