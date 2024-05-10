Patriots WR DeMario Douglas has special reason for number change

New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas is wearing No. 3 on his jersey for a very special reason this season.

Douglas made the switch this off-season, as he wore No. 81 his rookie year.

He is coming off a year in which he proved to be a valuable contributor in the Patriots offense, tallying 49 catches for 561 yards on the year. The Liberty product is already planning to come into the 2024 campaign with a hungry mindset, as the Patriots look to bounce back from a dismal season last year.

He has a purpose for switching to the No. 3, as he recently told the media earlier this week.

“The three is big for me, because I was raised by three strong ladies; my mom, my grandma, my great grandma,” said Douglas.

It will be interesting to see the type of production Douglas can bring to the table in his second NFL season. Any improvements from last season would be a huge lift for the struggling Patriots offense.

