Patriots waive Ty Montgomery after claiming Christian Elliss

The Patriots claimed linebacker Christian Elliss off waivers from the Eagles on Thursday. To make room for the arrival of Elliss, the Patriots waived running back Ty Montgomery on Friday.

The Patriots signed Montgomery to a two-year, $3.6 million deal in the 2022 offseason, but this season, he has only three rushing attempts for 9 yards, five receptions for 40 yards and nine kickoff returns for 219 yards. Montgomery has played 42 offensive snaps and 198 on special teams this season.

The Patriots claimed running back JaMycal Hasty off waivers from Jacksonville on Nov. 13, and he will serve as the third running back on the 53-player roster. Rhamondre Stevenson missed Thursday's game with a high ankle sprain, though, leaving only Ezekiel Elliott and Hasty as the healthy running backs on the active roster. Kevin Harris is on the practice squad.

Montgomery, 30, has played for the Packers, Ravens, Jets, Saints and Patriots since Green Bay made him a third-round pick in 2015.