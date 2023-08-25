Patriots vs Titans 2023 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The New England Patriots close out their 2023 preseason schedule with a trip to the “Music City” in Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans.

Last week, the Patriots held on for a 21-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers in a game that was stopped early in the fourth quarter, after rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden suffered a scary head injury. The Titans, on the other hand, ran the Minnesota Vikings into the ground in a 24-16 win.

The Patriots struggled against the run against Green Bay. So this will be a great test to see how they adjust in this game, especially if Titans backup quarterback Malik Willis is under center.

On the offensive side, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones might be asked to sit this game out due to the offensive line struggles. The team is hoping to see improvement by the regular season opener, when they hopefully get starting guards, Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu, back in the mix.

Here’s how to watch Friday’s game.

Game information

Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans

Friday, Aug. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Live Stream

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

FuboTV (try it free)

NFL+ (out-of-market)

Patriots app

Television channels

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Patriots Preseason Network

WBZ-TV

“The McCourty Twincast” (streaming on Patriots.com and WBZ.com)

Radio

William Glasheen-USA TODAY Sports

98.5 The Sports Hub

Sirius XM: New England (380) or Tennessee (226)

Sirius XM App: New England (821) or Tennessee (830)

Weather

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Temperature – 92 degrees

Precipitation – 0%

Wind – 5mph

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire