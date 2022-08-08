Patriots stat leaders through first nine training camp practices

The New England Patriots have nine training camp practices in the books, and certain players have clearly made an impact on the field.

Throughout all of the practice sessions, the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan has been compiling stats on offense and defense. He posted those stats on social media, listing the statistical leaders for the Patriots so far on the training camp practice field.

The primary post featured the leaders in catches, targets, catch rate, sacks, interceptions and pass break-ups. Callahan also touched on the in-camp quarterback stats with starter Mac Jones, along with backups Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe.

Here are the statistical leaders in the first nine practices of training camp.

Completions percentage: QB Mac Jones, 73% passing (119-of-163), four interceptions

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Catches: WR Jakobi Meyers, 21

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Targets: TE Jonnu Smith, 26

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Catch rate with 15-target minimum: WR Jakobi Meyers, 87.5%

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks: OLB Matthew Judon and DT LaBryan Ray, 3

Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Interceptions: CB Terrance Mitchell, 2

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Pass break-ups: CB Jalen Mills and S Joshuah Bledsoe, 5

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

