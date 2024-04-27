Patriots select WR Javon Baker with No. 110 pick in 2024 NFL draft

Drake Maye will have two young receivers to work with right out of the gates.

After using a second-round draft pick on Ja’Lynn Polk, the New England Patriots double dipped at the position in the fourth round by selecting UCF wideout Javon Baker with the No. 110 overall pick.

Baker is another player capable of stretching the field for the Patriots. He averaged a ridiculous 21.9 yards per reception last season, which means he could serve as an early weapon for Maye right out of the gates.

