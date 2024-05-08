Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye ‘pumped’ to get on practice field

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye is ready to get things going with his new team, following being drafted by the organization third overall.

At only 21 years old, Maye will be coming into the 2024 season with plenty of work to do to get up to speed at the next level for a Patriots team looking to find answers at the quarterback position in the post-Tom Brady era. For now, it’s about building a rapport with his new teammates, and he’s excited to do that and get things going.

In addition to building on the football field, Maye is also excited to make connections off it. The Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics are in the midst of strong playoff runs right now. It’s a fun time to be a Boston sports fan, and Maye is happy to be in the midst of it all.

“I’m pumped. I’m pumped,” Maye said, when appearing on “Zolak & Bertand“, as transcribed by NFL writer Mike Kadlick. “We get in on Thursday, so I’m super excited to get with the guys. Get going for rookie minicamp for a few days then get kinda, you know, acclimated with the older guys. That’s kinda one of the best parts about coming to the new team is getting acclimated with the guys, getting to know ’em, show ’em what I’m about… I’m just excited.”

The quarterback battle will be fun to follow during training camp. Jacoby Brissett is the veteran in the room and figures to get a fair amount of playing time this season.

With that said, it’s not unreasonable to expect Maye to make a push right out of the gates as well. It’s safe to say he is up for the challenge.

