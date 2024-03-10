Patriots reportedly trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick

The New England Patriots are trading embattled quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The return appears to be a sixth-round draft pick.

This reported trade will be in limbo for a few days, as it cannot be processed until the new league year starts Wednesday.

This trade brings to an end the saga between Jones and the Patriots, and in many ways puts a period on the end of Bill Belichick's time as head coach. In need of a quarterback following a disastrous stint with Cam Newton in 2020, the Patriots drafted Jones 15th overall in 2021 and immediately pressed him into service. He started all 17 games that season, finished with a 10-7 record, made it to the playoffs, and finished second in voting for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

That was the high point. From there, everything slid back downhill. His effectiveness waned in 2022, and in 2023 he was a disaster. He struggled mightily, and wasn't helped by the team Belichick built or by Belichick himself. He was benched several times in favor of Bailey Zappe. Fans, who had been promised a replacement for Tom Brady, were disappointed and sick of him.

Given all that, this trade is likely the best path forward for all involved. The Patriots, led by brand new head coach Jerod Mayo, pick third overall in the upcoming draft and will almost certainly take a young quarterback they can build around. Jones, whose talent could never live up to his draft position, now gets a fresh start backing up Trevor Lawrence in his hometown of Jacksonville.