Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett embraces idea of competition

New England Patriots veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett is not shying away from competition, following a 2024 NFL draft where the team took two rookie quarterbacks.

Brissett was signed to a one-year deal in March and thought of as the bridge quarterback, as the Patriots were expected to draft a rookie signal-caller. However, instead of one quarterback, they ended up selecting two by using their first-round pick on Drake Maye and a sixth-rounder on Joe Milton III.

The development process now begins with the rookies settling into life in the NFL. Brissett is settling in as well, as he begins his second stint in New England. With that being said, he is not afraid of competition, as he told reporters on Wednesday.

“That’s all out of my control, so I don’t really worry about that. I’m excited to have [Maye] on the team and the other guys as well that we drafted and picked up,” said Brissett. “I think it’s going to be good. Competition brings out the best in all of us, so I’m excited about that part.”

Catching up with @JBrissett12 in Riverside, RI as he takes part in an event in honor of Foster Care Awareness Month. The Patriots furnished 3 new apartment units reserved for youth aging out of foster care … and Brissett talked about that, returning to NE, and Drake Maye. pic.twitter.com/NvaSY2al2l — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 1, 2024

Brissett’s veteran leadership and experience will help a Patriots quarterback room that is starting over. He will be a valuable piece regardless, even if the team construction has eyes towards the future.

