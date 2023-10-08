Patriots place CB Christian Gonzalez on IR

The New England Patriots placed rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez on IR on Saturday, per ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter.

New England selected Gonzalez in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft out of the University of Oregon. The No. 17 overall pick was off to a strong start and had established himself as one of the best rookie defenders.

However, Gonzalez suffered a torn labrum when he dislocated his shoulder in Week 4 which will cost him the remainder of his rookie season.

Patriots placed CB Christian Gonzalez on injured reserve and activated OL Riley Reiff to the 53-man roster from the injured reserve list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2023

Gonzalez was the third cornerback selected in the draft and through four starts had 17 total tackles, three passes defended, one sack and one interception.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire