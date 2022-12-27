Who will be Patriots' offensive coordinator in 2023? NFL coaches share predictions

Who will be the Patriots' OC in 2023? NFL coaches share predictions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' top priority this offseason should be finding a new offensive coordinator.

That much is evident after watching offensive line coach/senior football advisor Matt Patricia -- who had no experience calling offensive plays entering 2022 -- oversee a disorganized Patriots offense and the troubling regression of second-year quarterback Mac Jones.

So, who should replace Patricia as the offensive play-caller in 2023? The Athletic's Mike Sando polled a handful of NFL coaches and executives, and they seemed to agree that a new OC would have some connection to head coach Bill Belichick.

"A coach with AFC East experience predicted Belichick would pursue for his offensive coordinator someone with ties to New England (Bill O’Brien, Chad O’Shea, etc.) or with ties to Alabama coach Nick Saban," Sando wrote Monday.

O'Shea was the Patriots' wide receivers coach for 10 seasons from 2009 to 2018. He served as the Miami Dolphins' offensive coordinator in 2019 and is the Cleveland Browns' current passing game coordinator, so he has experience with a play sheet.

But the more popular name is O'Brien, the current Alabama offensive coordinator who spent five years in New England from 2007 to 2011 and was the Patriots' offensive coordinator in 2011.

"I think all signs point to O’Brien (as the Patriots' next offensive coordinator)," an "AFC East coaching veteran" told Sando.

As The MMQB's Albert Breer reported recently on NBC Sports Boston's "Patriots Pregame Live," O'Brien is "very interested in coming back to the NFL" after his contract with Alabama runs out following this season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also identified O'Brien as a "strong option" for New England, so there's certainly plenty of smoke surrounding an O'Brien reunion.

Sando also put forth another potential option in Adam Gase, whose name came up in February as a potential successor to Josh McDaniels. While Gase and Belichick have never been on the same coaching staff, Gase got his coaching start under Saban at Michigan State, where he was on the same staff as McDaniels.

Either way, NFL coaches and executives appear convinced that Belichick will "keep it in the family" if he switches up offensive play-callers in 2023.

"There is a comfort level there (with Patricia as the play-caller)," one exec told Sando. "Does Bill want to dig deep and teach someone else, especially when they have had so much transition?"