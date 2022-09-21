Patriots lose veteran practice squad CB to Titans

The Tennessee Titans are looking to do whatever possible to pick up the pieces after getting obliterated 41-7 by the juggernaut Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

One of the areas they hope to do that is in the secondary by bringing in former New England Patriots practice squad veteran Terrance Mitchell, who was cut initially before being brought back to the team.

It was a bit of a luxury that the Patriots even had a player of Mitchell’s caliber stashed away for a rainy day, but that’s obviously no longer the case with the Titans making the roster move on Wednesday, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

#Titans are signing CB Terrance Mitchell from the #Patriots’ PS, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 21, 2022

Since being taken in the seventh-round of the 2014 NFL draft, Mitchell has moved around to at least six different teams. So he’s never ended up in a particular place where he’s actually stuck on a roster.

Perhaps the writing was already on the wall in his short stint with a Patriots team that’s showing it has more talent than expected in the defensive backfield.

List

3 keys for Patriots to beat the Ravens in Week 3

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire