Patriots lineman once paid J.J. McCarthy the ultimate compliment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has entered the picture as a legitimate option for the New England Patriots with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots will likely choose between McCarthy and UNC's Drake Maye when they're on the clock in the first round. That is, of course, barring a potential trade down the draft board.

McCarthy is undoubtedly the more polarizing of the two QBs. Although the 2024 national champion has a winning pedigree, there's skepticism about whether his style of play will translate to the NFL.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore -- Jim Harbaugh's offensive coordinator last season -- shared his response to the McCarthy doubters on a new episode of Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast,

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Michigan HC Sherrone Moore scoffs at J.J. McCarthy doubters | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"My rebuttal, the first thing is that high school, two state championships. Transfer to IMG, a national championship. Comes to Michigan, three Big Ten championships and a national championship. So my rebuttal is he's the ultimate winner, competitor," Moore said.

"The skill set, the tight-window throws, the decision-making, the things we put on his plate, his underrated athleticism. All those things will just be put on display when he gets the chance. And whoever drafts him is going to be very happy that they have J.J. McCarthy in their locker room as a leader, as a person, as an athlete, as a player. I'm just excited to watch him prove himself right, prove us right, and do the things we know that he's capable of doing."

The Patriots selected one of McCarthy's Michigan teammates, offensive lineman Andrew Stueber, in the seventh round of the 2022 draft. Moore recalled Stueber raving about McCarthy during the quarterback's freshman season.

"He got in the huddle. I can't remember if it was training camp, it might have been a game. He sat down and after that, he said, 'I don't know what it is about this dude, but it makes me want to run through a wall for him.' He said, 'That kid has an 'it' factor about him that makes you just want to run through a wall for him.' I remember that, and you know, he has it," Moore said.

"I've known the kid since he was a young man in high school -- I think a freshman in high school -- and watched his maturation to the time now. The things he did in high school, he does now, and the ability to make every throw, and quick release, and throw velocity, and being able to go through reads, and then being able to run and being athletic and improvise. Something he probably does the best is make improv plays. The guy's special and I'm just so happy for him and his family."

Day 1 of the 2024 draft is set for April 25.

Also in the episode: