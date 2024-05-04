Patriots LB Matthew Judon loves confidence of rookie wide receiver

Matthew Judon wants rookie wide receiver Javon Baker to be himself when he joins the New England Patriots’ locker room.

Baker did not lack swagger after he was drafted. He immediately delivered a memorable quote, as the UCF product looks to make a name for himself in the NFL.

“Bring your popcorn. I make people in wheelchairs stand up,” Baker told Patriots fans.

Judon loves the swagger that Baker brings to the table, as the Patriots look to reignite an offense that ranked 30th in the NFL last year. Baker, alongside rookie Ja’Lynn Polk, could help bring stability to the wide receiver unit once again.

“Don’t do that for the public and the media and then come in here with your backpack on, having your head down,” Judon said, when appearing on “The Money Down” podcast, via NESN.com’s Jason Ounpraseuth. “What is that, man? You just told people in a wheelchair to stand up. Come on, man. Be that, because if you can’t be comfortable at your job, it’s just going to get awkward and you’re going to stop liking the game.”

The swagger of Baker will certainly be a refreshing change on the Patriots’ roster. It’s becoming very clear that the new regime will not do things the same way as the old one.

Hopefully, Baker will be able to produce and back up his proclamations.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire