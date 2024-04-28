Patriots rookie WR Javon Baker broke the internet with this quote

Rookie wide receiver Javon Baker had a hilarious quote following being drafted by the New England Patriots on Saturday afternoon.

“Just come to the home stadium and bring y’all popcorn. That’s all I can tell y’all. Bring your popcorn. I make people in wheelchairs stand up,” Baker said.

Baker is coming off a solid season for UCF that saw him record 52 catches for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns. He showed his explosiveness in the process, averaging 21.9 yards per catch.

This gives the Patriots another weapon to work with at the wide receiver position, as they look to retool the offense by putting playmakers around quarterback Drake Maye .

Fourth round pick Javon Baker to #Patriots fans & what to expect from the UCF WR: "Just come to the home stadium & bring y'all popcorn. That's what I'd like to tell y'all. Bring your popcorn. I make people in wheelchairs stand up." @ABC6 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/xIW2VqzE0X — Nick Coit (@NCoitABC6) April 27, 2024

There is no doubt Baker is going to bring swagger and explosiveness to the wide receiver position. New England is injecting youth and playmaking ability into the wide receiver room, as a new era of Patriots football begins.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire