Patriots host WR prospect drawing Danny Amendola comparisons

The search at receiver for the New England Patriots goes deeper than just finding an explosive target on the outside. They’re looking to replicate the reliability and consistency both inside and outside that they’ve had in the past.

Enter Michigan 2023 NFL draft prospect Ronnie Bell, who was recently in for a visit and workout with New England.

That isn’t a name that’s going to immediately pop in a slew of wide receiver prospects on the draft board, but his talent oozes with remnants from the past for the Patriots.

He doesn’t jump off the television screen with the same wow factor as some of the more explosive players in the draft, but he’s a solid route-runner with reliable hands and a knack for moving the sticks. In many ways, Bell’s game mimics former Patriots standout Danny Amendola.

Bell reminds me of Dola; high-end WR3, does the little things consistently, + awareness and competitiveness, and can returns punts. Modest athlete, but a good route runner Patriots doing A LOT of work on WRs in different parts of the draft. Serious possibility they double dip

Bell could be a mid-to-late round target for the Patriots.

Quarterback Mac Jones could benefit from another third-down security blanket on must-have-it drives. Some of the best receivers that have come through New England didn’t receive a lot of early draft recognition. Players such as Julian Edelman, Wes Welker and Amendola made a name for themselves in a Patriots offensive system that highlighted their best attributes and allowed them to thrive.

The same could hold true for a player like Bell under the guidance of a Patriots offense now spearheaded by Bill O’Brien.

