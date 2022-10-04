Patriots host free agent LB Blake Lynch for workout

The New England Patriots hosted free agent linebacker Blake Lynch for a workout on Tuesday, per Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson and Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.

Lynch most recently played for the Minnesota Vikings. He appeared in four games as an undrafted rookie in 2020. He made more of an impact last year, appearing in 16 games with six starts and had a good year statistically, recording 35 tackles, two sacks, one interception, one pass breakup and one forced fumble.

The Patriots need depth at the linebacker position, as the team continues to struggle with defending against the run. Green Bay made that a huge part of their game on Sunday, totaling 199 rushing yards. The Baltimore Ravens rushed for 188 yards the week before.

It remains to be seen if Lynch will provide relief for a struggling position. The good news is the Patriots are making a real effort to address it.

