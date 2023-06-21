How will Patriots handle Jack Jones situation? Ted Johnson weighs in

Jack Jones appears to be in serious trouble. But when he'll face discipline -- and what the New England Patriots do with him in the meantime -- remains unclear.

The second-year Patriots cornerback was arraigned at an East Boston courthouse Tuesday on multiple weapons charges after he was arrested at Boston's Logan International Airport on Friday for being in possession of two loaded firearms.

If found guilty, Jones could face a minimum prison sentence of 18 months. But he posted $30,000 bail Tuesday and isn't due back in court until Aug. 18. So, what will the Patriots do with Jones in the meantime? Should they release the cornerback following what appears to be a serious crime, or should they keep him on the roster and let his legal situation play out?

Former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson offered his perspective Tuesday night on NBC Sports Boston's Early Edition.

"If you release him now, this goes away. This story is not going away," Johnson said. "Do you want this story every single day out there for people talking about the team in this way, with all the kind of negative stuff that's been happening over this offseason -- is this another thing?

"Can the Patriots handle this from a PR standpoint? If they think they can -- if they feel like the fans are loyal and if they feel like this isn't going to hurt their brand at all -- they're going to stick it out with him, because I think they think he's a first round talent that they stole in the fourth round."

While there appears to be clear evidence against Jones -- authorities found and confiscated a bag with Jones' name on it that had a glock box with two loaded guns and magazines inside -- the 25-year-old pleaded not guilty to all charges, and Johnson wondered if Jones may have given an explanation to the Patriots that satisfied them enough not to release him on the spot.

"I'm sure they've asked him and he's talked to them, so that (explanation) must have satisfied them to some degree," Johnson said.

Johnson then added that New England might be giving Jones a bit more leeway based on his talent and the crucial role he was expected to play this season as one of the Patriots' starting cornerbacks.

"I think they really need this guy," Johnson said. "They really need Jack Jones on the field. And if you say, 'Well, he's a fourth-round draft pick,' he got in his first game last year and he got a pick-6 against Aaron Rodgers. This guy is a hell of a player.

"If his mind is where it needs to be, I think they think he can be a starter and an impact player on this team right away. So, I think they see him and they go, 'This is a first-round draft pick that we got in the fourth round. We're getting him at a cheap price.' The Patriots, we all know, love that. So, I think it's more of that than it is anything else."

