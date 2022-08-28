Patriots All-Decade Team member joining rival Dolphins

Former Patriots’ and Lions’ DE Trey Flowers reached agreement with the Miami Dolphins, per source. The former two-time Super-Bowl champion is returning to the AFC East. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2022

The New England Patriots will be seeing a familiar face on the defensive side of the ball when opening up the season against the Miami Dolphins on September 11.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that former two-time Super Bowl champion and 2010s All-Decade Team member Trey Flowers had agreed to a deal with the Patriots’ AFC East rivals.

There was hope that Flowers would find his way back to New England at some point. Coach Bill Belichick selected him in the fourth-round of the 2015 NFL draft, and coach Matt Patricia went to bat for him when the Detroit Lions signed him to a five-year, $90 million deal in 2019.

Things never panned out for Flowers in Detroit, mostly due to his inability to stay on the field. He ended up on IR in the last two consecutive seasons and was released by the Lions back in March.

Now, he’s slated to join a Dolphins team on the up-and-up with an opportunity to face his former team twice in the same season.

