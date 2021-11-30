Patriots crack into top 5 in USA TODAY’s power rankings after blowing out Titans

The New England Patriots are among the NFL’s top five teams after a 36-13 Week 12 win over the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots went on an uncontested 20-point run in the second half and blew out the No. 1 team in the AFC.

While the Patriots (8-4) may not sit atop the AFC, with the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at No. 1 in the playoff seedings above the second-ranked New England team, Bill Belichick’s squad seems to have demonstrated a level of consistency that the rest of the AFC lacks.

That’s probably why, in USA TODAY’s power rankings, the Patriots sit at fourth in the NFL for Week 13. New England also cracked into the top five in Touchdown Wire’s power rankings.

From TD Wire:

“The Patriots whooped a depleted Titans team, 36-13. Rookie QB Mac Jones tossed two touchdown passes. A couple of top teams losing help the Pats move up in this week’s rankings, but their biggest game to date vs. the Bills next week looms.”

New England’s win gave TD Wire’s Nick Wojton the confidence to bump the Patriots from eighth to fifth. It has been a massive move up power rankings in 2021, with many fans and media members losing faith in the team after it started 2-4. They have gained tremendous momentum on their six-game win streak, the NFL’s longest streak of the season.

From USA TODAY:

“Turnover machine J.C. Jackson leads the AFC in interceptions (7) and tops the NFL charts with 16 pass breakups. He also forced a fumble Sunday for good measure. Put him on the short list of defensive player of the year candidates – right on time as the pending free agent awaits a blockbuster contract.”

The Patriots offense will continue to ride its running backs and the defense will need to continue to generate takeaways. That’s how they can remain one of the top-ranked teams, with a rough patch @ Bills, @ Colts and vs. Bills in the next three weeks.

