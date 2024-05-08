Patriots complete two interviews for executive vice president of player personnel

The Patriots have not had an official General Manager since 1990 when Pat Sullivan completed his last of eight seasons with that title for the team. Bill Belichick was the de facto General Manager during his long tenure in New England, and director of scouting Eliot Wolf was the de facto G.M. this offseason.

The team will continue to operate without a G.M. in title.

The Patriots are searching for head of football operations, having begun interviews this week, and they registered the job title with the NFL. According to Albert Breer of MMQB, the title is executive vice president of player personnel.

New England completed two interviews today, though Wolf remains the leading contender.

Samir Suleiman, the Panthers' former director of player negotiations and salary cap manager, and Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt are the first known external candidates interviewed for the job.

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, former Cardinals vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown all declined interview requests with the Patriots.