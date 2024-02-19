Patriots announce new additions to Jerod Mayo's coaching staff
The New England Patriots made their new-look coaching staff official on Monday.
All of the new additions to Jerod Mayo's staff were announced, including Tyler Hughes as wide receivers coach and Bob Bicknell as tight ends coach. Troy Brown, who served as WRs coach from 2021-23, will not return despite reportedly being offered a chance to do so.
Seventeen new assistants in total were announced. Here's a look at the Patriots' full coaching staff for 2024:
Jerod Mayo: Head coach
Alex Van Pelt: Offensive coordinator
Ben McAdoo: Senior offensive assistant
Michael McCarthy: Offensive assistant
DeMarcus Covington: Defensive coordinator
Vinny DePalma: Defensive assistant
Jamael Lett: Defensive assistant
Jeremy Springer: Special teams coordinator
Tom Quinn: Special teams assistant coach
Coby Tippett: Special teams assistant
T.C. McCartney: Quarterbacks coach
Taylor Embree: Running backs coach
Tyler Hughes: Wide receivers coach
Tiquan Underwood: Assistant wide receivers coach
Bob Bicknell: Tight ends coach
Scott Peters: Offensive line coach
Robert Kugler: Assistant offensive line coach
Dont'a Hightower: Linebackers coach
Drew Wilkins: Outside linebackers coach
Jerry Montgomery: Defensive line coach
Brian McDonough: Assistant strength and conditioning coach
Hughes served as a Patriots offensive assistant from 2020-22. He spent the 2023 season working as a quality control coach for the University of Washington.
Bicknell was a senior offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints from 2022-23. The Massachusetts native played tight end at Boston College.
Now that the coaching staff is set, Mayo and the Patriots will shift their attention to improving the roster. A pivotal offseason lies ahead as New England will look to rebuild via free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft, in which they own the third overall pick.