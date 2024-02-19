Patriots announce new additions to Jerod Mayo's coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made their new-look coaching staff official on Monday.

All of the new additions to Jerod Mayo's staff were announced, including Tyler Hughes as wide receivers coach and Bob Bicknell as tight ends coach. Troy Brown, who served as WRs coach from 2021-23, will not return despite reportedly being offered a chance to do so.

Seventeen new assistants in total were announced. Here's a look at the Patriots' full coaching staff for 2024:

Jerod Mayo: Head coach

Alex Van Pelt: Offensive coordinator

Ben McAdoo: Senior offensive assistant

Michael McCarthy: Offensive assistant

DeMarcus Covington: Defensive coordinator

Vinny DePalma: Defensive assistant

Jamael Lett: Defensive assistant

Jeremy Springer: Special teams coordinator

Tom Quinn: Special teams assistant coach

Coby Tippett: Special teams assistant

T.C. McCartney: Quarterbacks coach

Taylor Embree: Running backs coach

Tyler Hughes: Wide receivers coach

Tiquan Underwood: Assistant wide receivers coach

Bob Bicknell: Tight ends coach

Scott Peters: Offensive line coach

Robert Kugler: Assistant offensive line coach

Dont'a Hightower: Linebackers coach

Drew Wilkins: Outside linebackers coach

Jerry Montgomery: Defensive line coach

Brian McDonough: Assistant strength and conditioning coach

Hughes served as a Patriots offensive assistant from 2020-22. He spent the 2023 season working as a quality control coach for the University of Washington.

Bicknell was a senior offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints from 2022-23. The Massachusetts native played tight end at Boston College.

Now that the coaching staff is set, Mayo and the Patriots will shift their attention to improving the roster. A pivotal offseason lies ahead as New England will look to rebuild via free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft, in which they own the third overall pick.