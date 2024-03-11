Patriots 2024 free agency tracker: Updated additions and departures originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Change is afoot in New England.

The new Patriots regime of head coach Jerod Mayo and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf already has made several notable moves since the team parted ways with head coach Bill Belichick in January, from re-signing core free agents Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne to trading quarterback Mac Jones.

Their work is just beginning, though: The Patriots enter 2024 NFL free agency with nearly $83 million in cap space -- second-most in the NFL -- and have needs at several key positions, most notably quarterback, offensive tackle and wide receiver.

Which in-house pending free agents will New England retain, and which free agents will they bring in? Here's an updated list of the Patriots' offseason moves as the NFL's legal tampering window opens at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, with free agency officially beginning Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET:

10:05 a.m. ET: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has requested a trade, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Higgins would be a fascinating target for the Patriots, who need a major upgrade at the position.

9:45 a.m. ET: The new-look Patriots won't include special teams ace Chris Board, who reportedly will be released this week. Board's release is another sign of how New England's roster should look different post-Belichick, who famously placed a high emphasis on special teams.