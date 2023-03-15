Patriots 2023 free agency tracker: Rumors, signings, releases

The road to Super Bowl LVIII begins on Wednesday, when free agency officially opens and the new league year starts. What the New England Patriots do in the coming days will have a huge impact on their chances of competing and potentially getting back to the playoffs.

Like the rest of the league, the Patriots have been busy lining up deals over the last few days. No, free agency isn’t the be-all-end-all when it comes to making the overall roster better.

There will obviously be an opportunity for the Patriots to address major needs with the 11 picks they have for the 2023 NFL draft in April.

However, veteran players added through free agency would have a better chance of impacting the team right away—not to mention the elite talent that could suddenly find themselves on the open market and within reach for New England.

NFL free agency officially kicks off on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in here for updates throughout the week.

Patriots legendary safety Devin McCourty retires from the NFL

After 13 years with the Patriots, Devin McCourty officially announced his retirement from the NFL. The future Patriots Hall of Famer made the news official when speaking with his twin brother, Jason McCourty, in a social media post.

OT Conor McDermott re-signs with Patriots for two years

In an effort to build their offensive tackle depth, the Patriots re-signed Conor McDermott to a two-year, $3.6 million extension. McDermott earned a new deal by serving as a reliable reserve option for the team in the 2022 season.

Matthew Slater returns for 16th season

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Special teams legend Matthew Slater held off retirement to return to the Patriots for a 16th season. His presence ensures that one of the key vocal leaders on the roster stays intact, especially with Devin McCourty retiring from football. He’s returning on a one-year deal worth upwards of $2,667,500 total.

James Ferentz re-signs with Patriots on one-year deal

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Patriots continued to boost their offensive line by bringing veteran backup James Ferentz back for another season on a one-year deal.

One of the biggest trouble spots for the Patriots throughout the 2022 season was along the offensive front. Ferentz won’t be their savior, but he can help in a pinch as a respected depth option.

LB Raekwon McMillan sticks around on a one-year contract

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Raekwon McMillan is sticking around with the Patriots on a one-year deal, reportedly. It’s a $1.6 million contract with up to $600,000 in playing incentives. McMillan serves in more of an under-the-radar role as both a special-teamer and defensive player.

Patriots, Jonathan Jones agree to two-year deal

The Patriots made sure to keep one of their bigger in-house free agents with cornerback Jonathan Jones agreeing to a two-year deal.

There were concerns he’d be enticed to leave for another team. Jones came up big for the Patriots last season working both in the slot and on the outside against some of the league’s best receivers.

Jonnu Smith traded to the Falcons

In what could be seen as strictly a salary cap dump, the Patriots traded tight end Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round draft pick.

It’s a disappointing, yet necessary, end to a situation that wasn’t working. Smith went from an emerging star tight end with the Tennessee Titans to pretty much non-existent in New England.

Patriots release punter Jake Bailey

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Two months after filing a grievance on the Patriots, punter Jake Bailey has officially been released by the team. It’s crazy to think New England signed him to a four-year contract that made him one of the highest-paid punters in the league heading into the 2022 season. This was a train wreck no one saw coming.

Jakobi Meyers signs a three-year deal with the Raiders

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots are losing their biggest free agent of the season to the Las Vegas Raiders. Leading receiver Jakobi Meyers reportedly signed a three-year, $33 million deal to join the Raiders and former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. This signing is the first real gut punch for the Patriots in this free agency.

Patriots re-sign DT Carl Davis

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

Along with keeping the defensive backfield intact, the Patriots made efforts to do the same up front by re-signing defensive tackle Carl Davis to a one-year deal. Davis is a depth piece to continue giving the Patriots a fighting chance against an AFC East division with multiple juggernaut offenses.

Former Broncos OT Calvin Anderson signs with Patriots

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, the Patriots make an outside signing, and it’s at a position of need. It was reported on Tuesday that the team had agreed on a two-year deal with offensive tackle Calvin Anderson. The Patriots continue to build their offensive line depth with this move.

#Patriots agree to two-year deal with former #Broncos OT Calvin Anderson, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2023

Patriots tender CB Myles Bryant

AP Photo/Doug Murray

The Patriots are reportedly placing a one-year, $2.6 million tender on cornerback Myles Bryant. Another team could sign Bryant to an offer sheet, but the Patriots have the right to match that offer to keep him in New England for at least another season.

Patriots re-sign safety Jabrill Peppers to a two-year deal

Most of the defensive unit from the 2022 season is coming back in 2023. After re-signing cornerback Jonathan Jones for two years, the Patriots also reached a two-year deal with safety Jabrill Peppers, who could have an even bigger role with Devin McCourty no longer in the defensive backfield.

