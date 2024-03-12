Patrick Queen reportedly heading to Steelers on a 3-year, $41 million deal

Queen was the Ravens' first-round pick in 2020 out of LSU

Patrick Queen told ESPN's Marcus Spears that he will be signing a three-year, $41 million to leave the Baltimore Ravens and join their AFC North division rivals in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In four seasons with the Ravens, Queen compiled 13.5 sacks and 453 total tackles, along with four touchdowns in 67 games. The 24-year-old linebacker has never missed a game in his NFL career.

Queen made the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2023 after a season where he recorded career highs in total tackles (133) and solo tackles (84). He also added 3.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and one interception as part of the NFL's best defensive unit.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Queen was tops among all linebackers with 20 quick pressures and he had the sixth-highest pressure rate (25.5%) among linebackers. He is also one of three Ravens players ever to have three seasons of recording at least 100 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, joining Ray Lewis and C.J. Mosley.

The Ravens bulked up their defense in the past year, opening the door for Queen to move on. They declined Queen's fifth-year option last summer after signing All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to a $100 million deal and drafted linebacker Trenton Simpson with their third-round draft pick.

Salary cap space was also an issue in keeping Queen after extensions for Smith, quarterback Lamar Jackson, and signing defensive tackle Justin Madubuike to a four-year, $98 million deal last week.