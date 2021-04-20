Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady trade jabs over Salvador Perez-Brett Phillips Super Bowl LV bet

A friendly bet between former Kansas City Royals teammates has Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady exchanging jabs on social media.

Former Royals outfielder Brett Phillips was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2020 MLB season. A native of Seminole, Florida, Phillips grew up a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So when the Kansas City Chiefs faced his team in Super Bowl LV, Phillips made a friendly bet over the outcome with his former teammate, Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

Salvy paid off that bet ahead of the Royals’ first game against the Rays on Monday, wearing a Buccaneers Tom Brady jersey during batting practice.

A bet is a bet. Good to see you, Mav. pic.twitter.com/xMKM9lNF9h — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 19, 2021

Perez and the Royals had to set the record straight, though. After all, Patrick Mahomes is a part-owner of the Royals.

Sometimes words speak louder than actions. https://t.co/abOakhptsc pic.twitter.com/3jotEP9osF — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 19, 2021

“Patrick Mahomes is the best,” Perez said with a finger wag.

Tom Brady, being the social media guru that he is, had to fire back on the Royals’ tweet. He decided to hold the Super Bowl win over Mahomes’ head with his response.

Nahhh I think actions always speak louder than words 😉 https://t.co/OkilMGgwN5 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 20, 2021

In the end, Mahomes got the last word, reminding Brady that he won the battle, but hasn’t yet won the war.

I guess we will see in 20 years… 🤷🏽‍♂️😎 https://t.co/CnndcM9ihj — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 20, 2021

