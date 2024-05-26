Patrick Mahomes lists Texans QB C.J. Stroud as one of his favorites to watch

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud made plenty of fans during his rookie season, including one particular competitor.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes revealed on Fox Sports “First Things First” that Stroud is one of his favorite gunslingers to watch.

The two-time MVP also mentioned the Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Cincinnat’s Joe Burrow as his go-to watches when checking the tape.

“He’s been a phenomenal player,” Mahomes said of Stroud. “He’s been out there making plays.”

Drafted out of Ohio State in 2023, Stroud threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns against five interceptions. His 1.0% interception rate was the lowest in the league, and his average of 274 yards per game was the highest. Had Stroud not missed two games with a concussion, he likely would have surpassed Andrew Luck’s rookie season passing yard record at 4,374.

Stroud, however, did join Hall of Famer Joe Montana and G.O.A.T Tom Brady to lead the league in passing yards and touchdown-to-interception ratio during the same season.

CJ Stroud in his first playoff game be the Browns 16-21

274 Yards

13 YPA

3 TDs

157.2 Passer Rating

Became Youngest QB to ever win a playoff game and the first rookie QB to ever beat a QB who has won a SB before LIKE THAT. https://t.co/ViG6orHqIQ pic.twitter.com/BUrzuSjdx6 — Jacob (@Stroud4AllPro) May 18, 2024

Mahomes interestingly named the three quarterbacks—outside of Jackson— who are his biggest competition for the top spot in the AFC.

Of the trio named, only Burrow, who still recovering from a season-ending wrist injury, has beaten Mahomes in the postseason. Allen is 3-1 against Mahomes in the regular season but is 0-3 in the playoffs, including a 27-24 loss in the divisional round this past season.

Stroud has yet to play Mahomes, though that will change come Dec. 21 when the two meet in Week 16’s standalone contest at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs matchup is in the middle of the Texans’ hardest three-week stretch next season.

Stroud is the latest AFC quarterback to emerge as a potential threat to Mahomes. He’s been nearly unbeatable in the postseason, collecting three Super Bowl rings before his 29th birthday.

Only Brady and Burrow have defeated him in the playoffs since he took over for Alex Smith in 2018.

Stroud hopes to become the third quarterback to do so in what could start a potential rivalry.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire