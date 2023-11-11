Patrick Mahomes II on hand for Texas Tech football game at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II doesn't have a game this weekend, so he decided to watch his alma mater. Mahomes was in attendance Saturday for the Texas Tech football game at Kansas.

Mahomes and his family members arrived before the game and had a spot in a press-box suite at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Mahomes, who recently turned 28, has won the Super Bowl, the Super Bowl most valuable player and the NFL MVP twice each. The Chiefs have an open date this week.

Mahomes remains close to Tech, for whom he was a three-year letterman and two-time FBS total offense leader. Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt recently credited Mahomes with playing a central role in a pending agreement between Tech and adidas to become the Red Raiders' and Lady Raiders' official provider. The 10-year contract is scheduled to begin in July 2024.

Tech inducted Mahomes into its football Ring of Honor last football season.

