Patrick Mahomes greets Lionel Messi at Arrowhead before Sporting KC game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the biggest athletes on the planet is in Kansas City and the fanfare has been through the roof.

Sporting KC welcomed Inter Miami to town on Saturday at Arrowhead, which boasts Lionel Messi, one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

Lionel Messi is at Arrowhead Stadium.. pic.twitter.com/X3TZkqqMxy — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) April 13, 2024

Among the thousands in attendance were Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

Mahomes and Messi greeted each other as Inter Miami was walking out onto the field and Mahomes wished him good luck.

A big hug between #Chiefs HC Andy Reid and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes before #SportingKC faces Inter Miami.. pic.twitter.com/bVfWWHwLAB — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) April 13, 2024

The electricity was certainly in the air as the soccer superstar helped bring quite an atmosphere to Arrowhead Stadium, almost similar to that of a Chiefs game.

There were plenty of sights and sounds to catch throughout the game.

#SportingKC on the pitch for warm-ups. Crowd filing in. pic.twitter.com/YM3rjsGIMZ — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 14, 2024

Vibes are crazy at Arrowhead tonight.. pic.twitter.com/On8WgtCF8U — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) April 14, 2024

Inter Miami ended up getting the win, defeating Sporting KC, 3-2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.