Texas Tech offers Patrick Mahomes' 2-day-old daughter letter of intent offer

Recruits won't get an earlier start than this.

Sterling Mahomes, the newborn daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews, already has a letter of intent to play for dad's alma mater. Texas Tech sent the letter dated Feb. 22, two days after Sterling's birth, for a soccer scholarship.

Mahomes and Matthews each shared the letter to her Instagram story Tuesday. It's signed by athletic director Kirby Hocutt.

Sterling Mahomes is less than a month old. She got a national letter of intent for soccer scholarship offer from Texas Tech 2 days after she was born.



What took so long? pic.twitter.com/jwaxccF9F8 — Robert 'Robby2k' Rimpson (@Rimpsanity) March 9, 2021

The letter is more of a congratulatory honor for one of the school's most famous athletes than a real offer, but it's the thought that counts nonetheless.

Mahomes played football and baseball at the school while Matthews played soccer at nearby UT Tyler. She is a fitness entrepreneur and co-owner of the Kansas City NWSL club. It kicks off its inaugural season on April 9 as part of the NWSL Challenge Cup series.

Mahomes and Matthews announced Sterling's birth on Feb. 21 after a whirlwind 13 months that included a Super Bowl title in 2020 and an engagement in the fall. Sterling has received welcome honors and gifts from the Kansas City mayor, Chiefs players and celebrities around the country.

