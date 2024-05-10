Paton out to catch Canada's eye

Harry Paton is looking to make his mark for Motherwell in order to earn a place in Canada's Copa America squad this summer.

The 25-year-old returned from a serious knee injury off the bench against Livingston last week, making his first appearance since February.

Ahead of the Steelmen's trip to his former side Ross County on Saturday, Paton is hoping to stay on the national team radar before the tournament kicks off in Argentina next month.

“For me the big goal was to get back fit and help the boys out for the last few games and also potentially getting some Canada call-ups this summer - that’s a big thing for me," he said.

“They have reached out to see how I was recovering from my injury.

“My goal is to represent my country as many times as I can and to have that prize at the end of it made me work a little bit harder in the gym, for sure.

“It would be huge for me. To be part of the team that goes to the Copa America for the first time would be amazing for me.”