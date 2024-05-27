Pato O'Ward 'so f****** close' to Indy 500 win, has to settle for second again.

With two turns left of the 108th Indianapolis 500, Pato O'Ward could taste the winner's milk. But defending champion Josef Newgarden engineered a pass and was able to hold off the popular Mexican driver to secure back-to-back Indy 500 wins.

WHAT A FINAL LAP!



Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward battled to the end in the 108th running of the #Indy500. pic.twitter.com/0QqbcbnfYl — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 26, 2024

After the race, an emotional O'Ward was obviously raw during his post-race live TV interview on NBC.

"... so f****** close... It's just so painful when you put so much into it... Two corners short," O'Ward said.

Pato O'Ward comes up short again. Understandably frustrated. pic.twitter.com/fjST6WIu8d — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) May 27, 2024

O'Ward, now twice a runner-up, took the lead in Turn 1 on the final lap, but Newgarden passed him back heading into Turn 3 and takes the checkered flag. O'Ward made the most on-track passes (43).

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pato O'Ward curses on live NBC broadcast after Indy 500 runner-up