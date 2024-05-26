Patience would pay off if the Steelers trade for WR DK Metcalf

It feels like the Pittsburgh Steelers have reached out to most of the teams in the NFL to see if their top wide receiver is available for a trade. Fans were center stage for the drama surrounding not one but two San Francisco 49ers wide receivers rumored to be coming to the Steelers only to have neither materialize.

But staying in the NFC West, there’s another name out there who might be worth the wait. According to NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright, the Steelers have inquired about the availability of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

According to Allbright, any trade between the Steelers and Seahawks would have to take place after June 1 due to contract issues. Metcalf has two years left on his current deal.

Metcalf is forever linked to the Steelers going back to the 2019 NFL draft due to the Seahawks selecting him two picks before the Steelers selected Dionate Johnson. Now Johnson is traded away to the Carolina Panthers and it would be ironic if Metcalf ended up replacing him.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire