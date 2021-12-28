Pat McAfee on Tua Tagovailoa: ‘I don’t know how you don’t like him.’

Tua Tagovailoa has started just over a full season’s worth of games in his NFL career, but he’s already gained the respect of many fans and analysts including former Indianapolis Colt Pat McAfee.

On SiriusXM’s “The Pat McAfee Show,” the punter-turned-analyst discussed how likable Tagovailoa has become to him.

“I don’t know how you don’t like him,” McAfee said. “The way he spoke confidently. He had all the cliche-type answers about giving credit to everybody else, putting everybody else over, but he said it in his own fashion. I enjoyed him a lot. I think if I was a fan of the Dolphins I’d be a big fan of Tua Tagovailoa, who is pretty much a rookie.”

I dunno how you don't like @Tua.. if you're a Dolphins fan you HAVE TO BE PUMPED abaht this squad#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/FJd8Can70n — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 28, 2021

Tagovailoa has said all of the right things in his short tenure in Miami, and he has a 12-7 record as the starting quarterback. Both of those things should mean he’s building trust and earning respect from both the fanbase and the decision-makers in the Dolphins organization.