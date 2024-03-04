Pat Connaughton/Blake Wesley NBA Tracker: Feb. 26-March 3

Pat Connaughton had a couple of pretty good games as his Milwaukee Bucks played a home-and-home against the Charlotte Hornets. The first one Feb. 27 featured nine points, three rebounds, five assists and three steals from him. When the teams met in Charlotte on Feb. 29, he scored 11 points and picked up two more steals. For the week, he averaged 6.7 points, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals a game.

Blake Wesley was held without a field goal during the San Antonio Spurs’ first two games of the week and completely out of the scoring column during that second game. He salvaged what had been a below-average week by getting back on track March 3 against the Indiana Pacers, making all three of his field goals and hitting three of four free throws for nine points. He also dished out two assists and picked up a steal. He averaged 3.7 points a game while shooting 50.0% from the field.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire