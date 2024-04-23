Parking scam warning for NFL Draft in Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warns people of possible parking scams during the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit on April 25- April 27.

Nessel says visitors who may be too eager to park downtown will most likely be scammed in ‘private’ lots because most of these scammers don’t own these parking lots and take advantage of people.

“Hosting the Draft is a major win for Detroit and Michigan, but this exciting event comes with the potential risk of parking scams,” Nessel said. “By following some simple tips, you can avoid falling victim to deceptive parking practices and ensure your car stays safe during the event.”

Nessel also warns people about fake parking tickets. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says scammers can create authentic fake tickets and will ask customers to pay online or use a QR code.

The BBB recommends advice to avoid these scams:

Know before you park. Before visiting a new place, research available parking and local parking requirements.

Examine citations carefully. Do an internet search for the city’s official parking ticket websites and compare what’s found to what is on the ticket.

Double-check the name checks should be made out to. If the ticket allows for payment by check, take a closer look at the entity and address to which you are instructed to mail the check. Checks should generally be made out to a specific government organization, not a string of initials or personal names.

Pay traffic citations by credit card when possible.

Ask for receipts or parking tickets upon payment and never give your keys to anyone unless there are valid valet signs.

