Will Parker Brailsford play in A-Day game for Alabama football? What Kalen DeBoer said

Alabama football center Parker Brailsford is not expected to play in the A-Day spring game on Saturday.

"Right now, I wouldn't plan on him with just the limited practice he's had throughout the spring," coach Kalen DeBoer said. "He didn't practice (Thursday)."

DeBoer was asked for the latest on Brailsford, who has been dealing with "non-football related things," DeBoer said earlier in the spring.

"He will be with us here sooner than later," DeBoer said. "He's doing all the things to make sure he's ready to go."

DeBoer said earlier in spring that Brailsford is working out with the strength staff and has done "a great job there."

"He's never done anything wrong, it's nothing like that," DeBoer said on April 6. "He's working hard, and he's going to be ready to go here sooner than later so we are just taking it day-by-day."

Brailsford is competing for Alabama's starting spot with James Brockermeyer. Brailsford transferred from Washington during the offseason. Brockermeyer was with Alabama last season.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Parker Brailsford: Kalen DeBoer discusses OL's availability for A-Day