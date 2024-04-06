Alabama football Kalen DeBoer gives update on status of Parker Brailsford

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer gave an update on Parker Brailsford's status on Saturday when speaking to the media following Alabama's second spring scrimmage.

Brailsford had reportedly been missing from some Alabama football spring practices and was reportedly not at the first spring scrimmage on March 28. On Saturday, though, DeBoer made it clear that Brailsford is dealing with non-football related things and will be back with the team.

"Parker is going through some non-football related things, and he's going to be with us," DeBoer said. "He's working out with our strength staff and done a great job there. He's never done anything wrong, it's nothing like that. He's working hard, and he's going to be ready to go here sooner than later so we are just taking it day-by-day.

"He's going to be here with us. It's not a transfer thing, it's nothing like that. I just want to make sure I'm clear, it's nothing on his end."

The 6-foot-2, 275-pound interior offensive lineman transferred to Crimson Tide from Washington following Kalen DeBoer's arrival in Tuscaloosa. At Washington, he started two games at guard and every other game at center. He protected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to throw for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns. He allowed just one sack on Penix in 15 games.

He also was a part of a Washington offensive line that won the Joe Moore award in 2023, which is given to the nation's top offensive line. He was named to the All-Pac-12 second team in 2023 and was recognized on the freshman All-American team by five different media outlets.

Brailsford sits in good position to be Alabama's starting center in 2024 following the transfer of Seth McLaughlin, who transferred to Ohio State before coach Nick Saban retired.

Alabama football has two spring practices remaining before its annual A-Day spring game on Saturday, which will kick off at 3 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

MARCH MADNESS: What channel is UConn vs Alabama basketball on? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama softball and football recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: Kalen DeBoer gives update on Parker Brailsford status