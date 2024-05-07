Advertisement

Paris Olympics 2024: Who has been selected to compete for Team GB?

Paris 2024 Team GB Canoe Slalom Team Announcement featuring left to right: Kimberley Woods, Joe Clarke, Adam Burgess and Mallory Franklin
Kimberley Woods, Joe Clarke, Adam Burgess and Mallory Franklin have been named in the canoe slalom squad for the 2024 Olympics [Getty Images]

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will begin on 26 July and run until 11 August.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland are set to send more than 350 athletes as they aim to surpass the 64 medals, including 22 golds, won at Tokyo 2020.

Below are the confirmed names for Paris 2024 so far, with further team announcements being made in the coming months.

Athletics

  • Charlotte Purdue - marathon

  • Calli Hauger-Thackery - marathon

  • Phil Sesemann - marathon

Canoe slalom

  • Adam Burgess - Men's canoe single (C1)

  • Joe Clarke - Men's kayak single (K1) and kayak cross

  • Mallory Franklin - Women's canoe single (C1) and kayak cross

  • Kimberley Woods - Women's kayak single (K1) and kayak cross

Diving

  • TBC - Men's 3m springboard

  • TBC - Men's 10m platform

  • TBC - Women's 3m springboard

  • TBC - Women's 10m platform

  • Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jenson - Women's 3m Synchro

  • Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher - Men's 3m Synchro

  • Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson - Women's 10m Synchro

  • Tom Daley and Noah Williams - Men's 10m Synchro

Sailing

  • Emma Wilson - Women's iQFoil (windsurfing)

  • Sam Sills - Men's iQFoil (windsurfing)

  • Freya Black - Women's skiff (49erFX)

  • Saskia Tidey - Women's skiff (49erFX)

  • James Peters - Men's skiff (49er)

  • Fynn Sterritt - Men's skiff (49er)

  • Anna Burnet - Mixed multihull (Nacra 17)

  • John Gimson - Mixed multihull (Nacra 17)

  • Ellie Aldridge - Women's kite (Formula Kite)

  • Michael Beckett - Men's dinghy (ILCA 7)

  • Hannah Snellgrove - Women's dinghy (ILCA 6)

  • Vita Heathcote - mixed dinghy (470)

  • Chris Grube - mixed dinghy (470)

Selection for the men's kite (Formula Kite) is still ongoing.

Swimming

  • Freya Anderson

  • Kieran Bird

  • Alex Cohoon

  • Freya Colbert

  • Leah Crisp

  • Kathleen Dawson

  • Tom Dean

  • Angharad Evans

  • Luke Greenbank

  • James Guy

  • Medi Harris

  • Lucy Hope

  • Anna Hopkin

  • Daniel Jervis

  • Joe Litchfield

  • Max Litchfield

  • Keanna MacInnes

  • Jonathon Marshall

  • Jack McMillan

  • Oliver Morgan

  • Eva Okaro

  • Honey Osrin

  • Hector Pardoe

  • Adam Peaty

  • Ben Proud

  • Matthew Richards

  • Toby Robinson

  • Duncan Scott

  • Katie Shanahan

  • Laura Stephens

  • Jacob Whittle

  • James Wilby

  • Abbie Wood

Triathlon

  • Alex Yee - Men's individual and mixed relay

  • TBC - Men's individual and mixed relay

  • TBC - Men's individual and mixed relay

  • Beth Potter - Women's individual and mixed relay

  • TBC - Women's individual and mixed relay

  • TBC - Women's individual and mixed relay

