Paris Olympic medal production on track despite protests: national mint

The medals are designed by upmarket Paris jeweller Chaumet (Thomas SAMSON)

The French national mint said on Monday that production of the medals for the Paris Olympic Games remained on track despite protests and stoppages by staff since last month.

Around 50 employees demonstrated in front of the mint's central Paris headquarters on Monday, claiming that stoppages over the last fortnight had "blocked production" of the medals ahead of the start of the Games on July 26.

"Production of the medals is not blocked," the mint said in a statement. "All of the medals have been minted and we are at the finishing stage. We will deliver on schedule and on time."

Protesting staff, represented by trade unions, want an "Olympics bonus" which is being paid to other state employees such as police officers and nurses who will have to work over the Olympics and Paralympics in July and August.

Management of the mint have refused bonuses and are negotiating annual pay rises for their 430 staff, who are responsible for producing the roughly 5,000 gold, silver and bronze medals to be used during the Games.

The Paris 2024 medals are made from recycled metal and will each contain a small hexagon-shaped medallion cut from discarded metal from the original Eiffel Tower. The design is by luxury French jeweller Chaumet.

The mint previously denied a report in January that it was struggling to find a suitable non-toxic substance to coat each medal.

The puddle iron used in the Eiffel Tower needs protection from air and humidity to prevent it from rusting.

