Paret-Peintre emulates older brother by winning a Giro d'Italia stage

CUSANO MUTRI, Italy (AP) — Valentin Paret-Peintre emulated his older brother by winning a Giro d’Italia stage on Tuesday for his first professional victory.

Paret-Peintre shook his head in disbelief as he approached the summit finish and then sat up, encouraged the crowd to cheer even louder, and whirled his arm above his head as he revelled in the biggest win of his career on the 10th stage.

He finished 29 seconds ahead of French compatriot and idol Romain Bardet on the short but sharp 142-kilometer (88-mile) route from Pompei that ended with a top-classified climb to Bocca della Selva in Cusano Mutri.

Jan Tratnik was 1:01 behind in third. The Slovenian cyclist was out front alone for most of the final 40 kilometers before being caught and passed when Paret-Peintre attacked Bardet with three kilometers remaining.

Aurélien Paret-Peintre, who is five years older than Valentin, won the fourth stage of last year’s Giro. He is also riding in this race and was beaming in celebration of his brother’s victory.

Tadej Pogacar remained the overall leader, 2 minutes, 40 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez and 2:58 ahead of last year’s runner-up Geraint Thomas.

Wednesday’s 11th stage is a 207-kilometer (129-mile) route from Foiano di Val Fortore that features just one third-category climb before it heads along the Adriatic coast to Francavilla al Mare.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 26.

___

AP cycling: https://apnews.com/hub/cycling