Panthers sign safety Sean Chandler off Giants’ practice squad

The Carolina Panthers have signed safety Sean Chandler off of the New York Giants’ practice squad, reuniting him with his college coach, Matt Rhule.

Chandler had spent the 2020 season on and off the Giants’ practice squad and had also been protected several times. However, on a short week with moves limited, Chandler was vulnerable to be signed and has now been plucked.

After going undrafted out of Temple in the 2018 NFL Draft, Chandler signed with the Giants as a rookie free agent and had remained with the team until Tuesday.

In two-plus seasons, Chandler appeared in 32 games for the Giants, recording 26 tackles (20 solo, one for a loss), two fumble recoveries, one sack and one pass defensed.

In three games this season, Chandler recorded just one tackle and was primarily used on special teams.

Meanwhile, outside linebacker Trent Harris, who had been promoted to the Giants’ active roster in Week 6, has reverted back to the practice squad.

