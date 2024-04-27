Panthers select LB Trevin Wallace with 2024 draft’s 72nd overall pick

The Carolina Panthers’ journey to the 72nd overall pick wasn’t a straightforward one, with general manager Dan Morgan and company swinging a total of three deals on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft. But by the time that slot came around, the team stayed put and got themselves a new defender.

With their first and only (at least for now) selection of the third round, the Panthers grabbed University of Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace. Carolina landed into the spot following a deal with the New York Jets—who sent over Picks No. 72 and No. 157 in exchange for No. 65.

Wallace is an athletic ‘backer at 6-foot-1 and 237 pounds. He clocked a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 scouting combine—the fourth-fastest amongst all prospects at his position.

He spent three seasons in Lexington—where he amassed 166 total tackles (18.0 for a loss), 10.0 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

The Jesup, Ga. native now joins first-rounder Xavier Legette and second-rounder Jonathon Brooks atop the team’s draft class.

