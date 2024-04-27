Panthers trade back from 65th overall selection in deal with Jets

It’s clear, through his very first draft atop the Carolina Panthers front office, that president of football operations and general manager Dan Morgan is a tough man to pin down.

For the fourth time over the past 24 hours, Morgan and company have made a deal with their capital. This time, they’ve sent the 65th overall selection to the New York Jets in exchange for the 72nd and 157th overall selections.

The first swap came on Thursday night, in their jump to the 32nd spot at the end of the first round. They used that agreement with the Buffalo Bills to select University of South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette.

Their second day began with a move off the 39th pick, which was sent to the Los Angeles Rams for Picks No. 52 and No. 155 as well as a second-rounder in 2025. They then used that very haul, along with No. 142, to leap up to No. 46 for University of Texas running back Jonathon Brooks.

As of this writing, Carolina has the following picks remaining this weekend:

Third round : No. 72 (from New York Jets)

Fourth round : No. 101

Fifth round : No. 157 (from New York Jets)

Sixth round : No. 200 (from Buffalo Bills)

Seventh round: No. 240 (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire