Panthers run through Showboats in Memphis, 35-18

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In a USFL Conference clash, the Michigan Panthers ran through and over the Memphis Showboats Sunday.

Michigan defeated Memphis 35-18 just one week after a demoralizing loss to the San Antonio Brahmas. The team now moves back over .500 at 3-2 and cements themselves in sole possession of second place in the USFL Conference.

There was a lot of uncertainty heading into the game as starting quarterback EJ Perry was placed on the injured reserve list, placing Danny Etling into that role. Thankfully for Panther fans, Etling was up to the task.

Etling was 14-21 for 175 yards, one rushing touchdown and no turnovers and benefitted mightily thanks to the run game. Running back Matthew Colburn II had a touchdown of his own, along with 68 yards on the ground.

But the real story was Wes Hills, who rushed for 82 yards and three touchdowns on the day — the most by a UFL player this season.

The Panthers never trailed in this game, opening up a 19-0 lead before Memphis scored a touchdown right before halftime. The Showboats would go on to make it 25-18 going into the fourth quarter, but the Panthers’ defense shut down any chance of that, and the offense tallied two more scores in a Jake Bates field goal and Hills’ third touchdown of the game.

The defense for Michigan played well, once again, giving up 18 points and forcing four total turnovers, including two interceptions off Memphis quarterback Troy Williams.

Safety Kai Nacua brought in one of those interceptions and currently leads the UFL in that category. Defensive end Breeland Speaks was on a tear Sunday as he sacked Williamson three times in the game and is now tied for the league lead in sacks with four.

The Panthers now get ready to take on the Arlington Renegades this Sunday, and the team returns to Ford Field for it. That game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

