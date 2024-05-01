Panthers announce dates for rookie minicamp, OTAs, mandatory minicamp

On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers officially announced the dates for their upcoming set of offseason workouts.

They are as follows:

Rookie minicamp : May 10-12

OTAs (organized team activities) offseason workouts) : May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Rookie minicamp, of course, will feature the team’s seven-player draft class—headlined by first-round pick and University of South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette. Carolina’s selections will also be joined by the team’s undrafted free-agent signings.

For the second year in a row, the hiring of a new head coach will allow the Panthers an extra week of on-field activity with current players. Dave Canales, who is in his first year at the position, recently described the environment he hopes to implement as the offseason goes on.

“I’m trying to create a place that’s great to work at,” Canales said a few weeks ago. “A place that people get excited to come in, excited to sit in these meeting rooms. It’s entertaining, it’s informative, but it’s not too much. And just in general, it feels personal. So just trying to make sure I position myself in those high-traffic places in the building and just make that one touch a day if I can.”

