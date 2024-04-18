Panthers plan to revisit signing Stephon Gilmore after draft

When edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney signed with the Panthers last month, he said that he was going to urge his former high school teammate Stephon Gilmore to join him in Charlotte.

Gilmore has not landed a deal with the team yet, but it remains a possibility. Gilmore and the Panthers were in contact earlier this offseason and General Manager Dan Morgan said at a Thursday press conference, via Darin Gantt of the team's website, that the door is still open.

It's going to remain that way at least a little while longer. Morgan said that the team plans to revisit the possibility of adding Gilmore to the roster after next week's draft.

Gilmore played for the Panthers in 2021 and moved on to the Colts and Cowboys the last two years. His most successful run came with the Patriots from 2017 to 2020. Gilmore was named defensive player of the year in 2019 and he made two All-Pro teams before being traded to Carolina.