Panthers named best fit for free-agent CB Stephon Gilmore

After the first outing of organized team activities, Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn told reporters that there’s “plenty of room” when it comes to potentially adding Stephon Gilmore. Well, ESPN’s Matt Bowen would agree.

Bowen played matchmaker on Monday, finding the best fits for the NFL’s best remaining free agents. He connects Gilmore back to the Panthers—who do, in fact, have room:

Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has three corners to start in his nickel sets with Jaycee Horn and Dane Jackson on the boundary and Troy Hill in the slot. But there’s a lack of proven depth here, and the availability concerns with Horn are real. He played in six games last season and 22 over his first three pro seasons. With Gilmore, the Panthers would be adding an established veteran who can play outside or at the nickel spot. And even though he will turn 34 years old this season, Gilmore still has the physical coverage traits and savvy technique to find the ball. Last season in Dallas, Gilmore had two interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

The latest development regarding a reunion between the former Defensive Player of the Year and the Panthers wasn’t a necessarily a positive one. Joe Person of The Athletic reported a few weeks back that there has been “no movement” towards a deal.

Gilmore, who turns 34 in September, would later tell NFL insider Josina Anderson that he’s waiting on a situation that works for him.

“I’m still focused on playing, but it has to be the right opportunity,” he stated. “I feel like it’s the age thing with some of these teams. If I was 28, I would already have been signed by now; at the same time, I know the value I still bring. If you watch the tape, I feel like I played well the last two years, and literally almost played every snap last year. So I’m staying patient, while watching my son who’s a wide receiver and cornerback lock people up on the field with his defensive back skills too.”

In addition to Horn, Jackson and Hill, the Panthers may be entering the 2024 campaign with D’Shawn Jamison, Dicaprio Bootle and/or fifth-round pick Chau Smith-Wade at the cornerback position.

